Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLG. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.58) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.41) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.04) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.46).

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 1.2 %

LON DLG opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.80 ($3.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 862.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.58%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

