DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 0% This Week

DMScript (DMST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $39,250.09 and $3.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 0% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00624020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DMScript Coin Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DMScript Coin Trading
