DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 0% This Week

DMScript (DMST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $39,250.09 and $3.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 0% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00624020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

