DOGGY Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $969,263.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00772554 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014577 BTC.
DOGGY Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,638,397 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
