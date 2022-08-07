DomRaider (DRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.00

DomRaider (DRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 102.4% higher against the dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $284,909.10 and $22.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00132026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067609 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DomRaider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

