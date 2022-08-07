DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

