Duality Advisers LP Buys 14,269 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 246.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $523,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $27,182,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $217.15 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.