Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 109,000 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. General Motors makes up approximately 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 42,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 92,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

GM opened at $36.06 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.