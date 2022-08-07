Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.88 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,652 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.38 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

