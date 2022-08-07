Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.16. 3,033,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

