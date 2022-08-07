DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $77.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.40.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.