DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $9.65. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 20,620 shares trading hands.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
