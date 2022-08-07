DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $9.65. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 20,620 shares trading hands.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

