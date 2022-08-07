DXdao (DXD) Trading 8% Lower This Week

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $4,773.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $449.24 or 0.01936233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00553864 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002032 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00286011 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

