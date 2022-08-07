Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as low as C$3.06. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 22,575 shares trading hands.
Dynacor Group Stock Down 4.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$119.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement
About Dynacor Group
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.
