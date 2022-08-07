e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $44.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.5 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,480 shares of company stock worth $8,529,868 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

