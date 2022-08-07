Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 96.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

