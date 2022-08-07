Edgeless Trading Up 1.3% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,296.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00131029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070891 BTC.



EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.



According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

