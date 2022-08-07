Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EPC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

