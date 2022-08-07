Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:EPC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.