Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:EPC opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after acquiring an additional 115,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
