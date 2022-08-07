Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NYSE:EPC opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after acquiring an additional 115,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

