Egerton Capital UK LLP Acquires 306,910 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,883,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 306,910 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.26% of Visa worth $1,082,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Shares of V opened at $215.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

