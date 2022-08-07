Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.95 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00009132 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $43.15 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

