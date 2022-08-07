Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $56.89 million and approximately $24,237.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,925,672,310 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

