Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $904,555.99 and $8,856.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046169 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,641,009 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

