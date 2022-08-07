Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,171 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

