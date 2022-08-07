Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of Employers stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. Employers has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.72 million. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Employers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Employers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Employers by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

