Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $18,538.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00633330 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

