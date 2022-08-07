Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

ENFN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Stock Up 2.3 %

ENFN opened at $13.36 on Friday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. Analysts forecast that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

