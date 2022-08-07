Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Enovis Trading Up 2.2 %

ENOV stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 293,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

