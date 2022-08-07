Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Enovis Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enovis has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $164.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

About Enovis

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

