Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $300.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $305.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

