Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Entergy Stock Down 1.0 %

ETR opened at $117.74 on Thursday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,821,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

