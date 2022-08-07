Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Raised by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

