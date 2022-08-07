Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

