Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.
Envestnet stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 908,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
