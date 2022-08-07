EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Earnings Results

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems updated its Q3 guidance to at least $2.48 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.48- EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

EPAM stock traded up $12.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.39. 856,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.62.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

