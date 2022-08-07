EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $292,185.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00624020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
