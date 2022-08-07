EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.83.

EQT stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

