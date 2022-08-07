Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Equinix stock opened at $697.51 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

