ETNA Network (ETNA) Hits Market Cap of $269,884.84

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. ETNA Network has a market cap of $269,884.84 and approximately $6,828.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

