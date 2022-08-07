Evedo (EVED) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Evedo (EVED) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $530,314.96 and approximately $44,763.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00130967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070643 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

