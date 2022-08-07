Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,398. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.