EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

EVERTEC Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 285,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

