ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $304.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,820.70 and approximately $304.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000384 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

