Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $31.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Exelixis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $21.52 on Friday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

