extraDNA (XDNA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,056.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $97,440.53 and $33,056.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,072.00 or 0.99985260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00049254 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00234029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00175119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00273939 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00054454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005176 BTC.

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

