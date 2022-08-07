Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $940.38

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $940.38 and traded as low as $930.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $939.99, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $929.35 and a 200-day moving average of $940.35.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $7.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

