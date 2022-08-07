Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 834,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,267. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

