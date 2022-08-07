Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

