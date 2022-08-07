Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.580-$3.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

