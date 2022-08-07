Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Issues Earnings Results

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE FOA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. 934,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Finance Of America Companies

About Finance Of America Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000.

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.