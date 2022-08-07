Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Issues Earnings Results

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.
Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 9.1 %
NYSE FOA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. 934,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
