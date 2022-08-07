Financial Advantage Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

